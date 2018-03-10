Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR.UN) Price Target to C$8.10

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (CVE:AAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.10 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.

AAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust from C$7.25 to C$8.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$8.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR.UN) opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $673.18 and a PE ratio of 18.33.

