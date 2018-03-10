Rotork (ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROR. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.52) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282.81 ($3.91).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork (ROR) opened at GBX 283.10 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2,460.00 and a P/E ratio of 4,044.29.

In other Rotork news, insider Sally James bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £918.72 ($1,269.30). Also, insider Jonathan Davis bought 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/rotork-ror-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-societe-generale.html.

About Rotork

Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of pneumatic and hydraulic actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.