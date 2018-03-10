Roth Capital Reiterates “$15.00” Price Target for PCM (PCMI)

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PCM (PCMI) opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PCM has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $126.05, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39). PCM had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $563.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.75 million. analysts predict that PCM will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PCM by 2,587.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PCM by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in PCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

