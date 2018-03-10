Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Receives C$68.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI.B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications (TSE RCI.B) traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.53. 614,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$55.60 and a 12 month high of C$70.08. The company has a market cap of $30,110.00, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/rogers-communications-inc-rci-b-receives-c68-25-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.