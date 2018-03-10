Robert S. Fishman Sells 8,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) opened at $16.54 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,890.00, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 81.11% and a return on equity of 53.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

