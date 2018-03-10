RM plc (RM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.95 Per Share

RM plc (LON:RM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from RM’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RM (LON RM) opened at GBX 212 ($2.93) on Friday. RM has a twelve month low of GBX 153.50 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 and a P/E ratio of 1,325.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on RM from GBX 199 ($2.75) to GBX 203 ($2.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 ($2.86) price objective on shares of RM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.97) price objective on shares of RM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RM plc is engaged in supplying products, services and solutions to the United Kingdom and international education markets. The Company operates in three segments: RM Resources, RM Results and RM Education. The RM Resources segment consists of TTS Group Limited (TTS), which provides resources used in schools mainly through a direct marketing business model with goods supplied from centralized distribution centers.

