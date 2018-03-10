RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ ) opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,490.00, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.14 million. equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,105.3% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

