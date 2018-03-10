Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th.
Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) opened at $20.94 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $21.57.
In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,442 shares of company stock worth $816,160.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).
