River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 13,157 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $83,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE UNP) opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

