Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust (RIII) traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 21.10 ($0.29). 7,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,805 ($24.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,172.36 ($30.01). The stock has a market cap of $176.77 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Plans GBX 20.50 Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc-riii-plans-gbx-20-50-dividend.html.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based self-managed investment company. The Company invests in equities with a focus on smaller companies. It invests in smaller companies in the United Kingdom that will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. Its investment in smaller companies in the United Kingdom include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.