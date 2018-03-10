Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wela Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,023.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 68,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE HD) opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207,789.27, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 56.59%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

In related news, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ridgewood-investments-llc-has-984000-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.