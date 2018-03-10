Richard Tolkien Buys 556 Shares of Share Plc. (SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard Tolkien purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($207.41).

On Friday, January 12th, Richard Tolkien bought 652 shares of Share stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($207.18).

Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) opened at GBX 27 ($0.37) on Friday. Share Plc. has a twelve month low of GBX 22.18 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.40).

Share (LON:SHRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Share had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,873 million during the quarter.

Share Company Profile

Share plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in stockbroking related activities. The Company’s principal business includes its subsidiary, The Share Centre Limited, which is engaged in retail stock broking. It is also engaged in fund administration business through its subsidiary, ShareFunds Limited.

