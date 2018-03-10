Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,436 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in ABM Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $81,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,901.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:ABM ) opened at $37.65 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,421.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

