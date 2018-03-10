Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Trading Up -1.1%

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 302,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 408,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.38, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-rnn-trading-up-1-1.html.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.