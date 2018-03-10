Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,431 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 15th total of 1,464,705 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN RNN) opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.35. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.16% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

