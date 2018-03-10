Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Get Revolution Lighting Technologies alerts:

In other Revolution Lighting Technologies news, CFO James Depalma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $722,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,515.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,095,000 shares of company stock worth $3,927,450. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,428,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,073,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 571,592 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,374,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/revolution-lighting-technologies-rvlt-issues-earnings-results.html.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.