Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.7212128405509 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. 203,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,033. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $89.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLT shares. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta acquired 25,000 shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta acquired 850,000 shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,095,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,450. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

