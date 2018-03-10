Reviewing Winmark (WINA) and Its Rivals

Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Winmark to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Winmark pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 23.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Winmark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark Competitors 405 1057 1126 44 2.31

As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Winmark’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Winmark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 35.22% -186.86% 48.87% Winmark Competitors 0.42% -11.18% 5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winmark and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $69.75 million $24.57 million 23.16 Winmark Competitors $2.18 billion $113.60 million 186.45

Winmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. Winmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Winmark peers beat Winmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

