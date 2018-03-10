Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics -1,389.76% -54.11% -46.95% Cardiovascular Systems -1.62% -0.50% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 25.48 -$12.06 million ($1.60) -1.20 Cardiovascular Systems $204.91 million 4.20 -$1.79 million ($0.10) -259.00

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Soleno Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Capnia, Inc., is a healthcare company that develops and commercializes neonatology devices and diagnostics. The Company also has a therapeutics platform based on its proprietary technology for precision metering of gas flow. The Company offers products, such as CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide (ETCO) Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories, and Serenz Nasal Relief. The Company has developed the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide Monitor that measures ETCO for the detection of dangerous hemolysis rates. The Infant Solutions product line, including the NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator Unit and accessories, is designed for controlled and accurate resuscitation of neonates and infants in the clinical environment. Serenz Nasal Relief is a hand-held nasal irrigator that uses carbon dioxide (CO2) gas to wash the nasal passages.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) systems are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee. Its products include Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) (Diamondback 360 Peripheral), the Stealth 360 OAS (Stealth 360), Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral and Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral. The Company’s coronary arterial disease (CAD) product, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is marketed as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.