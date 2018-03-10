Reviewing IES (IESC) and The Competition

IES (NASDAQ: IESC) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IES to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

IES has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IES’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.4% of IES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of IES shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IES and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IES 0 0 0 0 N/A IES Competitors 195 1029 1758 20 2.53

As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 34.55%. Given IES’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IES has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IES and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IES $810.70 million $13.42 million 31.70 IES Competitors $4.59 billion $24.32 million 835.32

IES’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IES. IES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IES and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IES -2.46% 5.86% 3.26% IES Competitors 1.28% -30.19% 2.36%

Summary

IES rivals beat IES on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc., formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc., is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. The Residential segment provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes and cable television installations for residential and light commercial applications. The Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets. The Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations to domestic and international customers.

