Reviewing Athenex (ATNX) and Dare Bioscience (DARE)

Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) and Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Athenex and Dare Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex N/A N/A N/A ($2.76) -6.06 Dare Bioscience $760,000.00 10.11 -$39.30 million ($2.25) -0.56

Athenex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dare Bioscience. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dare Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athenex and Dare Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dare Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Dare Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Dare Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex N/A N/A N/A Dare Bioscience N/A -228.18% -126.97%

Summary

Dare Bioscience beats Athenex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc. is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics. The Company offers Oraxol, an oral formulation of paclitaxel; Orateacan, an oral formulation of Irinotecan; Oradoxel, an oral formulation of Docetaxel, and an oral formulation of Topotecan for the treatment of various types of cancers. Its Src Kinase Inhibitors include KX-01 (KX2-391) and KX-02 (KX2-361) oncology drug candidates. The Company’s Symptom Therapeutics include CQ-01, which is used for the treatment of burn pruritus and scars; CQ-R1, which is used for the treatment of an irradiation-induced dermatitis, and an intranasal Granisetron used for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea/vomiting.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly Cerulean Pharma Inc., is a healthcare company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Its lead product candidate is Ovaprene, a clinical stage, non-hormonal contraceptive ring. The Company is developing Ovaprene to provide protection over multiple weeks of use and require no intervention at the time of intercourse. Ovaprene has a custom intravaginal ring design, with a permeable mesh in the center of the ring that creates a partial barrier to sperm, and a mechanism to release locally acting spermiostatic agents through the ring. The combination of these two complementary approaches produces attractive contraceptive efficacy outcomes that are consistent with the effective barrier option, the diaphragm, and short-acting hormonal options, such as oral pill, patches and vaginal ring.

