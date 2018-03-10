Retrophin (RTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Retrophin (RTRX) opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.73, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $349,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

