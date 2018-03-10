Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 221,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,341,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp ( NASDAQ:ROIC ) opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,974.10, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

