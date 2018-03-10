Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) rose 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 3,214,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,817,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $450.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $638.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,820,000 after buying an additional 145,831 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 4,070,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after buying an additional 1,000,103 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,993,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 174,472 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $19,474,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

