Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 66.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 31.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Re/Max by 44.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc ( NYSE:RMAX ) opened at $58.00 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.00, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

