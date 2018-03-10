Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) opened at $19.92 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1,002.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

