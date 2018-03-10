Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in KraneShares Trust (KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in KraneShares Trust (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,927,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KraneShares Trust by 4,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Trust alerts:

Shares of KraneShares Trust (KWEB) opened at $67.18 on Friday. KraneShares Trust has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-1-17-million-holdings-in-kraneshares-trust-kweb.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Trust (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.