Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,902 Shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA MNA) opened at $31.10 on Friday. IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

