Rare Infrastructure Ltd Acquires 16,797 Shares of TransCanada Co. (TRP)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its holdings in TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. TransCanada comprises 0.6% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in TransCanada were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 44.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 239,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 461.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,145,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,474,000 after buying an additional 53,009 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,996,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,675,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransCanada Co. (TRP) opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38,173.73, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. TransCanada Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $51.85.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. equities analysts expect that TransCanada Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransCanada from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TransCanada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

TransCanada Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

