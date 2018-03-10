Rambus (RMBS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ RMBS) traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. 657,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Rambus has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.00, a PE ratio of -696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $90,571.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,989 shares of company stock worth $469,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $145,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

