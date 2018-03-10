Quintana Energy Services (QES) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.
Quintana Energy Services (QES) opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $320.82 and a P/E ratio of -5.31.
About Quintana Energy Services
Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.
