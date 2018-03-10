Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 274,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SCANA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 139.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,682,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,057,000 after buying an additional 1,560,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5,876.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. SCANA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. SCANA’s payout ratio is -295.18%.

SCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SCANA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

