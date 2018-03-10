Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 134,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c” rating to an “a+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc ( NYSE CFG ) opened at $46.26 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,036.84, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/quantitative-investment-management-llc-sells-134400-shares-of-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.