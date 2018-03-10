Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU) opened at $263.56 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $274.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $93,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

