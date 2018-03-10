QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,548,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,809,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $404,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,776 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc. ( QCOM ) opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $95,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is -93.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/qualcomm-inc-qcom-holdings-raised-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.