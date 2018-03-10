QS Investors LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA HYEM) opened at $24.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

