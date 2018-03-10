QS Investors LLC Has $56.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,645,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) opened at $170.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,580.00 and a PE ratio of 33.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.26 and a one year high of $170.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

