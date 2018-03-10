Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Director Daniel A. Dileo Sells 2,500 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $209,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,869.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ QRVO) opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,980.00, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Qorvo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

