Qiwi (QIWI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on QIWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Qiwi (QIWI) traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 200,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.88. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qiwi by 83.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 240.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

