Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Korn/Ferry International ( KFY ) opened at $49.59 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2,745.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

