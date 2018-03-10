Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Increased by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63,851.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Micron Technology has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 259,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,082,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 493,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,234,159.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $2,583,050.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,692 shares of company stock worth $7,493,827 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

