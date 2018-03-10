Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd Cut by Analyst (NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navigator from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of Navigator (NYSE NVGS) opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $677.49, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Navigator by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,489,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navigator by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd Cut by Analyst (NVGS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-navigator-holdings-ltd-cut-by-analyst-nvgs.html.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.