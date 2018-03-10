Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $97.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment ( NASDAQ PLAY ) opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,001 shares in the company, valued at $110,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $1,030,748. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

