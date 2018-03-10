Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer analyst D. Archila now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( VNDA ) opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.74, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,411.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $140,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,467.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (VNDA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-increased-by-oppenheimer-vnda.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.