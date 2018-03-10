Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $73.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( AERI ) opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,251.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 519,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 283,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 137,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 191,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

