Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.11.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $80.75. 719,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,447. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $3,034.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.26.
In related news, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $172,515.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,902.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $991,683.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,462,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,763,000 after acquiring an additional 570,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,890,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 923,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 913,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.
