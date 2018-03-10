PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1,160.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $40,206.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,427.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,719 shares of company stock worth $48,848. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (PTCT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ptc-therapeutics-inc-expected-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-38-per-share-ptct.html.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.