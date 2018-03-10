Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.67) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($19.83) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,264 ($17.46) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($12.02) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,414.31 ($19.54).

Provident Financial (PFG) opened at GBX 934.40 ($12.91) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 426.60 ($5.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,284 ($45.37). The company has a market cap of $1,390.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.02.

In related news, insider Ken Mullen sold 761 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £4,535.56 ($6,266.32).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

