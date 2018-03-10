Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,416,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,615 shares.The stock last traded at $8.32 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research firms have commented on PGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $554.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 260,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/progenics-pharmaceuticals-pgnx-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.