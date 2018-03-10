Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 45.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 986,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 309,870 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,662 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 85,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 243,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71,512.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

